A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed at a busy road junction.

It happened at the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way in Luton around 8.10pm on Friday 14 April.

The victim was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival.

His attackers are described as two white men wearing dark clothing.

Det Insp Sam Khanna from the Major Crime Unit said: “Following an altercation in quite a busy area, the victim suffered fatal injuries which has resulted in him losing his life.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"I'd urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

"We are carrying out several lines of enquiry but are particularly keen to speak to anyone saw two men leaving the area at around this time.”

