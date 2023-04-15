Police are searching for a man who threatened a young girl with a knife and made "a sexual demand" towards her as she was out walking her dog.

Thames Valley Police said the child was walking in fields that back onto Frosts Garden Centre near Woburn Sands in Milton Keynes, when the offender approached her from behind, between 3pm-4pm on Friday 14 April.

He made a sexual demand and then threatened her with a weapon, but ran off through the fields after the girl reached for her phone to call for help.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of lean build and was wearing mirrored goggle-style round-lensed glasses, a navy snood, a hooded, navy puffer coat, and nude-coloured cargo trousers.

The knife was baby pink on the handle and blade.

Det Serg Rob Lyne, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This is a very concerning incident but one we are taking extremely seriously.

"Fortunately, the victim was not physically injured and there was no physical contact between her and the offender, but she has been offered our support.

"This happened in a rural area where this sort of thing is rare so we believe it to be an isolated incident at this time.

"We do not believe there is a risk to the wider public but I would ask people to remain vigilant and report anything related to us.

"Officers will be making extra patrols in the area over the coming days and residents may see an increased level of police activity while we investigate and try to identify the offender as a priority.

"Anyone with concerns can speak to a uniformed officer or get in touch with us.“

