Police have launched an investigation after a "mindless act" of vandalism at a charity allotment.

Carly Burd's allotment plot in Harlow was targeted with salt between 2pm on 7 April and 9am the following morning.

She posted an emotional video on TikTok, which prompted a huge outpouring of sympathy and backing from celebrities like Gary Lineker, who donated £500, while Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett gave £2,000.

It also led to a rescue project broadcast live on GMB, where huge bags of topsoil were delivered and mechanical diggers and volunteers set to work spreading it over the allotment.

Volunteers came to help restore the allotment in Harlow in Essex following the salt attack. Credit: Nick Dixon GMB

Now Essex Police say an investigation has been launched, with officers carrying out door-to-door enquiries, checking for doorbell and CCTV footage.

Chief Insp Paul Austin said: "Carly is naturally devastated about this mindless act, which has caused real harm to her efforts to help those most in need in Harlow.

"However, it is striking how determined she is to ensure this act does not stop her good work.

"The support she has received both here in the community and from across the country has been truly heartwarming.

“We take all matters of criminal damage seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.

“We need anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward, your reports to us do matter and make a huge difference.”

Carly Burd has supplied more than 1,000 people with food parcels since September. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Burd said she was "overwhelmed" by people's generosity after donations to her GoFundMe page topped £200,000.

She said she wanted to use the money to do even more for her community.

