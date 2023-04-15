Police who went looking for a missing man wandering on a busy A-road before he was killed could not find him because they searched in the wrong place, the police watchdog found.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) discovered there were "errors" in the Northamptonshire Police incident log about where the man had last been seen - and response officers were not told the correct location.

They ended up searching an area 3.7 miles away from the reported sighting.

The IOPC was asked to investigate after the incident in October 2021 ended with the man being killed on the A45.

A member of the public had called police at 11.40am on 22 October after seeing a man walking along the A45 carriageway near Earls Barton in Wellingborough.

It was recorded in the incident log that he was walking against the traffic near to a petrol station, and that an emergency response was needed.

At 11.51pm, two officers were assigned to the incident and searched both sides of the carriageway for approximately 10 minutes, but could not find the man and closed the incident before heading to respond to another call.

Half an hour later, on October 23 at 12.30am, another driver contacted police after seeing the man was in the carriageway, and said that they had nearly hit him. The same response officers were assigned to the incident again but did not find him.

At 12.45am, it was reported that the man had been hit by a car.

An ambulance attended and confirmed that the man had died from his injuries.

An inquest into the man's death was held in January 2023 and determined the man’s death was accidental.

What did the IOPC find?

The IOPC said that despite officers being sent to the wrong location, there was no indication of any misconduct identified during their investigation.

"We recognised there were errors in relation to how the location of where the man was sighted was recorded on the incident log," said the report.

"This in turn, appeared to have led to confusion within the log, and the correct search area was not communicated to the response officers by the dispatcher. Furthermore, the evidence showed that response officers incorrectly identified one of the junctions resulting in a shortened search area.

It added: " Evidence obtained showed that officers searched an area that was 3.7 miles away from the initial sighting of the man."

The report found "a level of anxiety and concern" about receiving reports of pedestrians on fast roads, and particularly inputting locations on systems correctly.

Staff had not been given specific training, but said they would find it useful.

What has the IOPC recommended?

The IOPC examined call recordings, radio transmissions, incident logs and policies, and took witness statements from staff.

"We recommended that Northamptonshire Police review the appropriateness of the pre-determined list of locations for the A45 in their internal system.

"The force should consider what improvements can be made to allow the recording of junction numbers and ensure the list appears in geographical order."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the force had addressed all the recommendations.

"This included our force control room reviewing its training in regards to responding to incidents on major roads, and also working with our digital and technology department to improve the method by which junction numbers and locations on major roads appear on our internal systems.

"We will continue to work with the IOPC to improve our processes and to implement any recommendations that improve the quality of our services and therefore the public’s confidence in policing."

