A family of five have been left homeless after a make-up mirror started a fire which set a bedroom ablaze.

It is thought the sun reflected off the mirror, setting the curtains on fire.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the second-floor bedroom in a maisonette in Wickford was "completely alight" when they arrived just before 8am on Wednesday.

Two crews from Basildon managed to put the fire in Brook Drive out completely in 45 minutes.

The incident has prompted an urgent safety warning from the fire service.

Watch manager Mark Blakebrough said: "The fire was caused by a make-up mirror that was facing the sun and almost certainly reflected onto the curtains, which ignited.

"Although this type of incident is rare, please make sure your mirrors and other reflective objects are out of direct sunlight. "

Mr Blakebrough said it was lucky the home had working smoke alarms which alerted the family.

"They did exactly the right thing; they got out, stayed out and called 999.

"Crews did a brilliant job of containing the fire to the bedroom. However, there was extensive smoke damage to the maisonette which has left the family-of-five temporarily homeless."

He thanked the Red Cross who provided support to the family.

