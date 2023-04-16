Four pedestrians have been injured, one seriously, in a road crash in a town centre.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Montagu Street in Kettering at about 5.20am this morning (Sunday 16 April.)

Police say the collision involved a group of five pedestrians and a Land Rover Defender.

One of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two people believed to be the driver and passenger of the Land Rover have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Land Rover prior to the crash.

Anyone with information, including any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to call 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

