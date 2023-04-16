One of the country's first-ever purpose-built museums has announced it will have to charge admission for the first time in 100 years to try and keep afloat.

The Wisbech and Fenland Museum is home to an array of historic treasures, including a handwritten copy of Charles Dicken's Great Expectations.

But the chairman of the museum, Steve McGregor, says it is in a financial "crisis".

It has been forced to take action in the face of a £60,000 a year shortfall in the income needed to pay its annual running costs of £90,000 from next April.

So while under-16s and those in full-time education will be admitted for free still, from May adults will be charged £5 on entry, which buys a season ticket to return free for a year.

The 1847 building is Grade II listed and has recently undergone a major refurbishment. Credit: Wisbech and Fenland Museum

"We are really concerned as to the future of the museum and how it's going to look in 12 months' time," he told ITV News Anglia.

"If we can't raise sufficient funds to keep it going, access will be restricted or finished altogether as far as the public is concerned, now that's the very last thing we want to happen.

"It would be an absolute tragedy for the whole area, we are absolutely unique, in my view we are not an ordinary town museum."

The building, dating back to 1847, is of exceptional significance and has been given Grade II* listed status.

Just two years ago, the museum received a grant of more than £600,000 for vital repairs to the building from Historic England.

Although the building has been refurbished, ironically the museum itself, an independent charity, is facing a huge funding shortfall.

It has now launched an urgent appeal to local individuals, businesses and organisations to pledge what they can spare to keep it afloat.

Visitors from as far as Australia and Canada have popped into the Wisbech museum. Credit: Wisbech and Fenland Museum

“Quite simply, even with admission charges, we can't survive in our present form beyond this financial year." Mr McGregor said.

“We have won one-off grants for capital projects like the recent magnificent refurbishment, but we can't use a penny of that money to keep the lights on, our collections curated or staff paid.

“To keep going after April 2024 we need businesses with local customers and employees, charities and individuals who recognise the treasure we have and what damage its loss would do to the town to join our new Patrons' Scheme by pledging £1200 or £600 a year, paid monthly or annually.

“And for most people who can't spare that much but could afford to commit £5, £10 or £20 per month to keep a precious resource for the whole community, please join our Supporters Circle."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know