Two people killed and one injured in road crash on Norfolk/Suffolk border

Two people have died and another person has been injured in a road crash.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the B1106 at Brandon, Suffolk, involving a Nissan Note car and a Jeep Cherokee just before 5.40pm on Saturday 15 April.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan, a man and a woman, died at the scene.

The woman driver of the Cherokee car was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with a suspected broken wrist.

The B1106 was closed in both directions, between the A11 Elveden Bypass Road and Green Road, but has now reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

