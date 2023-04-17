A husband accused of murdering his wife sent a WhatsApp message saying "Going to jail. I have killed [her] today", a trial has heard.

Diana Dafter was found in a pool of blood in her kitchen after a stab wound to her chest damaged her aorta.

Giving evidence at Northampton Crown Court, Home Office pathologist Frances Hollingbury told the jury that the 36-year-old would have collapsed and died within a few minutes of receiving the wound.

Dr Hollingbury said Mrs Dafter had also suffered four other stab wounds and 12 more superficial injuries.

She died on 7 October last year at her home in Warrens Court in Northampton.

Her husband Philip Dafter, 32, has admitted manslaughter but denies her murder. The couple were both originally from Malawi.

Police outside the property in Warrens Court where Diana Dafter was found dead. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Earlier in the trial, the court heard how Mr Dafter was found at Euston Station with a number of serious and potentially life-threatening knife wounds after taking a train to London.

The prosecution told the jury they believed they were self-inflicted.

The defendant is alleged to have sent a Whatsapp message saying: "Going to jail. I have killed Diana Dafter today."

He was placed under medical supervision and later told officers he had "flown into a rage" and stabbed his wife following an argument about getting an MOT for her car, claiming he had snapped because "she kept going on and on" at him.

On Monday, the jury also heard from crime scene investigator Kerry Clancy who examined the couple's flat.

She found a black bin liner containing a blood-stained towel, shorts, boxer shorts, t-shirt and a hoodie with a Glorious Gangsta motif.

A set of knives purchased from a supermarket on the day Mrs Dafter died were also recovered.

PC Ben Wilson, of Northamptonshire Police, told the trial he had found the victim on her kitchen floor in a large pool of blood.

He had gone to the flat with other officers after being contacted by British Transport Police who said they were holding Philip Dafter, who claimed to have killed his wife.

The trial continues.

