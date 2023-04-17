A man in his 20s died after being stabbed on a busy road close to a railway station.

The victim was taken to hospital following the attack at the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way in Luton at around 8.10pm on Saturday. He died shortly after arriving.

Police said the area, close to Luton station, would have been busy at the time.

The man's two attackers were described as white men wearing dark clothing.

Det Insp Sam Khanna, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "Following an altercation in quite a busy area, the victim suffered fatal injuries.

"I'd urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

"We are carrying out several lines of enquiry but are particularly keen to speak to anyone saw two men leaving the area at around this time."

The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know