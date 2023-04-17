Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on an industrial estate.

The man was found in Bush Fair in Harlow shortly before 5.15pm on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the scene following "concerns for a man in Harlow".

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers investigating the death are appealing to the public for witnesses and information, such as CCTV or dash cam footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe said: “Officers will be on scene whilst they carry out enquiries to help us establish the circumstances that led up to the man’s death.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has been in the area recently and may have information that would help our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know