A rapist has been jailed for four years after attacking a teenager in a hotel room.

Shopkeeper Emrah Demirci, 43, attacked his victim - whom police described as "vulnerable" - in Stevenage in April 2019. She was 18 at the time.

He had met her at his his store, The Oval Wine, before raping her at a hotel.

Following a trial at St Albans Crown Court in January, Demirci, of Windmill Lane, Cheshunt, was convicted of one count of rape.

He was sentenced to four years in jail on Friday and handed an indefinite restraining order against his victim.

Police praised the woman's bravery.

Det Con Vicky Draper, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "Demirci took advantage of a vulnerable teenager for his own gain and will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

"I'd like to highlight the victim's courage throughout the process and hope this result will enable her to have closure so she can move forward with her life."

The force said officers would do all they could to convict offenders and support victims of sexual abuse.

