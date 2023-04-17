A teenager is set to stand trial after being charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy.

Elijah Clark, 18, is accused of killing Andy Wood, who was found hurt in Chelmsford, Essex on 12 February.

The defendant was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday morning.

He was remanded in custody until 11 September, when he is due to stand trial.

Andy Wood, 16, died after being found injured at the scene. Credit: Essex Police/Family photo

Andy was found injured near green space off Waterson Vale at about 11.30pm on February 12 and died in hospital, Essex Police said.

Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, is charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and having a pointed article.

The ABH allegation relates to someone who was with Andy, an earlier hearing was told.

Clark is due back in court for an administrative hearing on 19 June.

His September trial is estimated to last seven to 10 days.

