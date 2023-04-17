Two people have been found dead after reports of two canoeists getting into difficulties in a river.

Police were called to the scene in Kempston - at the Weir embankment in Water Lane - on Sunday morning.

They had received reports at around 10.50am of two capsized canoes and a woman or girl in difficulty.

After a search of the river by police, fire, and ambulance crews, two bodies were found.

No formal identification has been made yet.

Police have asked people to avoid going to the area while they investigate.

