A pub where police seized a collection of around 30 golly dolls has been graffitied and had five windows damaged.

Police said they believed the vandalism could be linked to the "previous incident" at the White Hart Inn in Grays, Essex.

Earlier this month, the collection of dolls was taken from the pub as part of an investigation into alleged hate crime on February 24.

Golly dolls are based on 18th-century minstrels and are now regarded as racist caricatures.

At around 12.40am on Sunday, five windows were damaged and graffiti was sprayed on the building.

Det Insp Tony Atkin, of Essex Police, said: “Inquiries are taking place to establish what happened in the lead up to this incident and to identify those responsible, and includes viewing CCTV footage.

“One line of inquiry is that the criminal damage is linked to a previous incident that we are currently investigating, also linked to the White Hart Inn.

“We continue to investigate that incident and would ask the public to allow us to do so, remaining calm.”

The White Hart Inn was recently banned from being considered for any awards by the Campaign for Real Ales (Camra) and the group said it would not be included in its Good Beer Guide “while these discriminatory dolls continue to be on display”.

Bernice Ryley, who runs the pub with her husband Chris, previously said she has displayed the collection of about 30 dolls, donated by her late aunt and customers, in the pub for nearly 10 years.

She said: “They’re my childhood history, it’s a part of our inheritance. I can’t see any harm.

“I really am angry because what they’ve taken away is valuable.”

Mrs Ryley hit back at allegations of racism, saying the pub frequently hosts Indian weddings, and said she does not understand how people could be offended by the dolls.

She added: “If they don’t like it, they don’t have to come through the door.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the alleged hate crime.

