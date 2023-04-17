A weir where two canoeists drowned can prove "very, very difficult to get out of", a paddlesport expert has said.

The bodies of two women were pulled from the River Great Ouse on Sunday following reports of a woman or girl in difficulty at the Weir embankment at Kempston, Bedfordshire.

Police are still trying to establish what led to the deaths but confirmed they had received calls from the public who had seen two capsized canoes in the water.

A search involving police, fire, ambulance crews and the police helicopter led to the discovery of the bodies.

Brian Stanbridge, vice chairman of the Bedfordshire Canoeist Association, said canoeing was not an inherently dangerous past-time but said it did require some training.

"It's not dangerous provided you have had some form of instruction," he said. "If you are just going to go out on the river in some sort of inflatable canoe then of course it can be dangerous like anything."

The deaths took place at the weir near Kempston Mill - a small dam which stretches across the width of the river to alter the flow of the water.

Mr Stanbridge said this particular weir had a "tremendously low tow back" - where the water flows back upstream - as well as concrete "anti scouring blocks" beneath the surface to stop the weird getting too deep.

"My understanding is that, in the 70s, a couple of other people drowned in that particular weir because there is no means of escape," he said. "Once you're in the stopper... it's very, very difficult to get out.

"There are things going on below the surface, but if you look at the weir and the amount of water going through the tow back... If you get caught in that, you will be sucked back in towards the weir itself."

Flowers have been laid at Kempston Main Weir. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Monday, a police cordon was still in place on one side of Kempston Main Weir, preventing people reaching the footpath that runs alongside it.

On the opposite bank, which remains open to walkers, flowers have been laid with messages of condolence.

The area, which is popular with dog walkers, is dotted with signs from the Environment Agency warning of strong currents and deep water.

Police said formal identification of the women had yet to take place but their next of kin had been informed.

Det Insp Matt Inwood, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We know that a situation like this can cause huge distress to the local community. I want to reassure people that we are engaging with our partners to ensure sensible safeguards are put into place for this part of the river.”

"We are now assisting the coroner with their investigation into this tragic incident and will continue to do all we can to assist with their inquiries."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed it had sent one ambulance, two rapid-response vehicles, three hazardous area response team vehicles, and four other vehicles to the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know