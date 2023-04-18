A killer who admitted smoking crack before stabbing to death his ex-partner's new boyfriend has been jailed for at least 14 years.

Frederico Saurini attacked Kameron Campbell, leaving him with a 20cm knife wound that passed all the way through his body, after intervening in an argument the 26-year-old was having with the woman.

Mr Campbell collapsed in the street following the attack at an address in Palgrave Road in Bedford on 20 August last year, and was later pronounced dead.

Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, was convicted of murder after a four-week trial and sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday to life with a minimum term of 14 years.

Kameron Campell died shortly after being found injured by a member of the public. Credit: Family photo/Bedfordshire Police

In a tribute to Mr Campbell, his mother described him as “a loving, caring boy that would help anyone”.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Mr Campbell’s dad said: “Kameron’s life ended in tragic circumstances, and it is our united sense of grief and loss and justice for him that brings us here today.

“Kameron was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, papa, boyfriend and friend, who loved the people in his life with passion.”

Saurini, 51, who did not give evidence at the trial, told police after he was arrested: “I wanted to frighten him. I was frightened myself.

"You can’t come in my house armed with a knife - threatening to kill mother of my child.”

Prosecutor Julian Evans KC told the court that Mr Campbell had been involved in a row with the woman in the kitchen while Saurini watched TV in another room.

Mr Campbell was said to have pulled a knife from his waistband and pointed it at her saying: “I am going to stab you."

He was standing over her in the garden holding a knife while she tried to kick him in the genitals and attempted to bite him, the inquest heard.

Saurini pulled a hunting knife from a drawer, removed it from its sheath and thrust it towards Mr Campbell, who the left the garden. A neighbour saw him take his push bike, stagger and fall.

The defendant, who had blood on him, said: “I think I have stabbed him.”

The scene in Palgrave Road in Bedford, where Kameron Campbell collapsed on 20 August. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When police arrived, they searched the flat and found the knife, which had been cleaned, and evidence of drug use.

In a police interview Saurini said he had taken one or two puffs of crack with his former partner that day. He said she regularly took heroin and crack.

Det Insp Richard Stott from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was a truly tragic incident in which a young man senselessly lost his life.

“While Saurini remained in another room watching television, there was ample time for him to do the right thing and call the police, allowing them to defuse the situation and ensure the safety of all those in the property.

“Instead, he passively waited, the situation escalated, and in that space of time he made the conscious decision to arm himself with a lethal weapon and use it with such force that Mr Campbell was left with a fatal injury."

He welcomed the sentence as "a level of closure" for Mr Campbell's family.

He added: “Choosing to carry and use knives can have extreme and devastating consequences.

"Police will always look to take action against those who illegally carry and use knives to prevent further tragedies like this from happening.”

