An "obsessively jealous" father who murdered his ex-wife's new partner with the help of his son has been jailed for at least 24 years.

Wayne Peckham, 48, was joined by his son Riley, 23, in the attack on Matthew Rodwell, who was in a relationship with Wayne's ex-wife and Riley's mother.

The sound of the fatal assault in Norfolk was captured in a desperate 999 call from Mr Rodwell, 39, as he tried to hide from his killers.

Wayne Peckham and Riley Peckham were convicted of murder after a trial at Norwich Crown Court and jailed for life with minimum jail terms of 24 years and 18 years respectively.

The court heard the "brutal" attack happened at Wayne Peckham's ex-partner’s home in Bulrush Close in Downham Market on 23 January 2022.

Sentencing them, Judge Anthony Bate described Wayne Peckham as "obsessively jealous" and the attack as "brutal and sustained".

Matthew Rodwell's last moments were caught on his desperate 999 call to Norfolk Police. Credit: Norfolk Police

Both men beat Mr Rodwell with punches, kicks and stamps, after finding him upstairs making a call to police.

In the 999 call recording, Mr Rodwell urges police to hurry as Riley Peckham shouts in the background: "You are going to die."

Both men were subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Wayne Peckham had visited the house earlier that day and moved the doorbell camera, and Riley Peckham also moved a CCTV camera at the rear of the house.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said the evidence demonstrated an element of pre-planning.

"It’s clear from watching the CCTV clips that both knew exactly what they are doing and why.

"They clearly intended to cause Matthew harm with the level of violence used. We also know Matthew had been threatened by them several times during his relationship.

“The jury’s verdict was unanimous and the right outcome, especially for Matthew’s family who have shown exceptional bravery and patience during this process.

"Some of the evidence, particularly the 999 call, was difficult for many people to hear, but especially for Matthew’s loved ones.

“Wayne and Riley acted in jealous rage, like a pack of animals, and the sentences passed today mean they can longer be danger to anyone else.

“As ever, our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them for as long as they need.”

