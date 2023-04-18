The family of a teenager stabbed to death in the street said he was "dearly cherished" as they paid tribute to him.

Derrick Kinyua, 19, was attacked in Hucklesby Way in Luton at about 8.20pm on Friday and despite being rushed to hospital, later died of his injuries.

Police have since launched a murder investigation but have yet to make any arrests.

They also urged people not to share images of the attack or aftermath on social media.

Mr Kinyua’s family said: “Derrick was liked and loved by many friends, and dearly cherished by his family and all those around him.

“The news of his passing is painful. He will be very sorely missed. We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Mr Kinyua's death is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Investigation Unit, which has renewed its appeal for information.

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: “Our condolences and thoughts are with Mr Kinyua’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We have a team of detectives working relentlessly to find those responsible for this harrowing attack.

“We are also aware that images have been circulated on social media.

“We would like to strongly encourage members of the public not to circulate any footage, or speculate about the circumstances surrounding this as it is distressing for recipients, and particularly for Mr Kinyua’s family and friends.

“I would urge anyone with any information to come forward. Please contact us online or file an anonymous report if preferred.”

