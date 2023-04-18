Drug dealer grew cannabis crop inside his wardrobe

A drug dealer who was caught growing cannabis inside his wardrobe has been jailed.

Police found the young plants in plastic cups underneath a dedicated growing lamp in Callum Horsley's home in Peterborough when they carried out a warrant in May 2021.

Horsley, 27, was not at home at the time but was arrested when he returned to the property in Benland in the Bretton area of the city.

Officers also seized cocaine and cannabis worth up to about £20,000.

Horsley, now of Gedney Hill in Spalding, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and production of class B.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

Cocaine and cannabis worth £20,000 was found in Callum Horsley's home. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The warrant was executed as part of Operation Spotlight, which tackles drugs and the impact they have on communities. A new phase of the operation is due to take place in Peterborough from 24 April.

Sgt Jess Didio, who investigated, said: “This was some great proactive work as part of Op Spotlight. Drugs cause a huge amount of harm to communities so we will not let up in our campaign to target these criminals and disrupt their trade.

“Much of our work is based on intelligence built up by our own officers but also from members of the local community, therefore I urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs to report it to us via our website.”

