A fire investigation is getting under way into the cause of a blaze which gutted a farmhouse overnight.

Crews from across east Suffolk were called to the fire in Saxmundham at about 10.15pm on Monday.

At its height, 10 crews were sent to the scene on Saxmundham Road to get the fire under control.

Images from the scene show a collapsed roof as flames leap from inside the brick-built farmhouse.

Firefighters remained on site through the night to continue damping down and make sure the structure of the building was safe.

Crews thanked residents for keeping the main road clear for firefighters to shuttle water to the scene.

Crews remained on scene through the night. Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know