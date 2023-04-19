A body has been found in a stream in a town where a 20-year-old has been missing for nearly a month.

Officers were called by members of the public just before 4pm on Tuesday to reports of a man in the water.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service pulled the body from Silverstone Brook in Towcester.

Northamptonshire Police said formal identification of the man had yet to take place and procedures to identify the man were on-going.

It comes nearly a month since the disappearance of 20-year-old Jayran.

He was last seen by his family around 6pm on Tuesday 21 March and his last known contact with anyone was just after 10pm the following day.

Police spent three days searching a section of the River Tove over the Easter weekend and his black North Face jacket was found on a gate at Northampton Road next to the Watermeadows on 1 April.

Earlier this month, his parents made a direct appeal to Jayran to return home.

They said: "Jayran, it’s your Mum and Dad here. Please, please come home or at least let us know you are safe and well. We love you and have been worried sick about you these past couple of weeks.

"You are not in any trouble. We just want to know that you are safe and well."

Jayran's family said they had been keeping an Easter egg at home ready for when he returned.

