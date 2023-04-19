Three men have been jailed after an attempted burglary at a cannabis factory sparked a violent brawl between rival gangs.

Police were called to a scene of carnage in the early hours of 3 March 2021 after gun shots were heard and several people fought with weapons in the Hallwicks Road area of Luton.

Drivers were also seen chasing each other and crashing into their cars.

The brawl began after a break-in at a building which was being used as a cannabis factory, where officers found around 200 plants across four rooms.

When the would-be burglars arrived, a man in the property called his criminal associates who arrived carrying weapons.

Weeks later, police carried out search warrants in Luton and Shefford and Edison Lilaj, Gezim Brahimaj and Albiont Kucai were arrested and charged.

During the searches, officers found a blue Seat that was involved in the car chases, two phones which were used in the area on the day it happened, two large bags of cannabis, almost £20,000 in cash and bank statements detailing accounts with a total of around £42,000 in them.

Armed police explore the cannabis farm that sparked a violent brawl between rival gangs in Luton in March 2021. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Other expensive items were also seized, including a receipt for a watch worth over £2,000.

A water bill for the rented property which housed the cannabis factory was also discovered.

On Wednesday, the three men were sentenced at a hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Brahimaj, 36, of Somesby Close, Luton, was jailed for a total of 18 years and five months after admitting conspiracy to produce a controlled drug and possessing criminal property, and being found guilty of violent disorder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Kucai, 33, of Stockingstone Road, Luton, was found guilty of conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, assisting an offender and possessing criminal property and will serve four years and four months behind bars.

Lilaj, 34, of Axon Paddock in Shefford, was found guilty of violent disorder and sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, of Bedfordshire Police, described the violence that night in Luton as "absolutely unacceptable".

She added: "Drugs continue to be the most significant driver of serious violence in our county, and we are seeing more of our organised crime groups utilise cannabis as a way of making money, which in turn is resulting in an increase in exploitation and violence – as seen in this case."

She urged the public to keep an eye out for signs of a cannabis factory in their community, including blacked-out windows, excessive condensation on windows, and chemical or pungent smells.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know