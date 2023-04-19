Police are hunting a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in which the victim was stabbed repeatedly.

Officers have warned the public not to approach Dylan Lewis, from Milton Keynes, who is around 5ft 10in tall with dark hair and a short beard.

He is wanted in connection with an attack on 4 January when a man in his 40s was stabbed repeatedly in his torso at Hodge Lea Lane in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police said Lewis was a regular in the Fullers Slade area of the city.

Det Con Scott Dempsey said: "We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Lewis.

"If you see Lewis, please do not approach him. Call 999."

