A kidnapper who forced a teenager's mum to hand over £200 in a wood to secure his release has been jailed.

Aramis Sullivan approached his first victim, a 17-year-old boy, on a footbridge in Northampton on 11 August 2021.

He asked for cannabis and, after the boy said he could not help, was heard telling someone else "There is a lad coming over, he has a good tracksuit on, it looks like he has a good amount of money".

A second man approached the teenager and told him "you're coming with me" before taking him to a wooded area off Valley Road where Sullivan, 19, was waiting.

Sullivan, previously of Luton, threatened the boy and forced him to call his parents to ask for money before they would let him leave.

The victim's mother had to take £200 to the wood to secure his release.

The following day, Sullivan and Brandon Southall, 25, approached two men in McDonald's in Draper, Northampton, making them leave the restaurant.

Once outside they forced them to drive them to Coventry, Birmingham and back to Northampton under threats of harm if they did not comply.

Aramis Sullivan and Brandon Southall worked together to kidnap and blackmail two men from a Northampton McDonald's. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

While in Coventry, the kidnappers demanded £1,000 to secure the men's release.

The victims were held for a total of six hours before managing to drive away when Sullivan and Southall, previously of Birmingham, got out of the car to speak to someone.

Det Sgt Cory Wise, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "The victims in these incidents went through terrifying experiences at the hands of Sullivan and Southall, with their parents being put through equal distress wondering whether their children were going to be harmed or not.

"I hope both Sullivan and Southall spend their time behind bars reflecting on their actions and that they come out determined to make better life choices."

At a hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Sullivan was jailed for five years and three months for his part in the kidnappings and a further 12 months for two robberies and a fraud conviction.

At separate hearings Southall admitted two counts of kidnap and two of blackmail and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

He will serve a total of 11 years behind bars following further convictions for robbery, conspiracy to supply drugs, and making indecent images of children.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know