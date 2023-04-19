The former home secretary Priti Patel has urged the government to reconsider plans for a new network of electricity pylons, as the proposals have "horrified" local communities.

National Grid's East Anglia GREEN project would see pylons built through Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to support reliable connections to the grid for renewable energy sources.

But locals have criticised the project and say the 110 mile stretch of pylons would "destroy" the East of England countryside.

They believe undersea alternatives would have less of an impact, which was raised by Essex MP and former minister Priti Patel in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The MP for Witham said: “The minister will know that the East of England does a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to renewables. We are investing in turbines and offshore wind.

“But he will also know that local communities are horrified at National Grid’s plans to build pylons across the entire region, which we know will connect and increase our energy supply.

“They favour an offshore grid. Can I ask the minister very directly, what is he doing to work with the local community to deliver this option?”

The project is aimed at ensuring new windfarms and Suffolk's planned Sizewell C nuclear power station have a reliable connection to the grid.

Energy minister Andrew Bowie replied to Patel and said: “I am delighted to inform her that I will actually be visiting East Anglia next week to meet with communities in the area and, indeed, met with producers and manufacturers yesterday to see what they can do to mitigate the impact on her local community and other communities in the region.”

National Grid has previously claimed that the overground option, which would run between Norwich and Tilbury in Essex, would be cheaper than the offshore proposals.

An independent review into the East Anglia Green project was announced in March, aimed at evaluating other options for the 110-mile long line of pylons.

Tory MPs including James Cartlidge (South Suffolk) and Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex) have previously voiced concerns about the scheme and its impact on their constituents.

