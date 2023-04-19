Schizophrenic man killed own father by stabbing him 16 times

A schizophrenic son killed his father by stabbing him 16 times, a finding of the facts trial has found.

Adam Merritt, of Lythemere in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, called police in the early hours of 29th June and asked officers to visit his home, telling them he'd done "something terrible."

The 33-year-old went on to say his dad, Robert Merritt, was "not alive anymore."

After some further prompting from the call handler, Merritt said he had used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab his father, who had been his primary carer since being diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago.

Officers visited the address at just after 1am and found bloodied knife in the kitchen sink and Robert Merritt, 60, in the rear bedroom.

Robert Merrit was found dead in the home they shared Credit: Family photo/Cambridgeshire Police

Paramedics arrived and he was declared dead at the scene, and Adam Merritt was arrested.

In a statement released at the time, Robert’s family described him as a loving father and grandfather, adding: "He had a great sense of humour and was fun to be around. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone."

A post-mortem examination concluded he had died from stab wounds, with cuts to his arm and hands suggesting he had tried to defend himself.

Police and forensic teams at the scene in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

In a police interview, Adam Merritt answered no comment to all questions.

He was later charged with murder but found not fit to stand trial.

However, a finding of facts trial in his absence at Cambridge Crown Court concluded that he did commit the offence.

He will be sentenced at a later date, still to be fixed.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit said: "What Merritt did that day was a horrific act of violence, which saw a man who was a father, a grandfather, a friend, and a neighbour tragically lose his life.

"This has been a thorough and extensive investigation under terribly sad circumstances, and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family."