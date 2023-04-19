Two men have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in the street.

Derrick Kinyua, 19, was attacked in Hucklesby Way in Luton at about 8.20pm on Friday and despite being rushed to hospital, later died of his injuries.

Bedfordshire police launched a murder investigation and two people have been arrested.

They also urged people not to share images of the attack or aftermath on social media.

Yesterday, Mr Kinyua's family paid tribute to him calling him "dearly cherished".

Mr Kinyua’s family said: “Derrick was liked and loved by many friends, and dearly cherished by his family and all those around him.

“The news of his passing is painful. He will be very sorely missed. We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Mr Kinyua's death is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Investigation Unit.

Detective Inspecgtor Sam Khanna said: "We have a team of detectives working relentlessly to find those responsible for this harrowing attack."

