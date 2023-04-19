Concerns raised by US authorities led police to the door of a paedophile in a quiet Norfolk town who has now been jailed for 10 years.

Jack Brennan, 29, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting multiple child sex offences.

Norfolk Police were first alerted to his offending by US Homeland Security, after a victim’s boyfriend disclosed to local law enforcement that Brennan had contacted them via Snapchat.

He sent threatening messages and demanded indecent images of the victim, and investigations into Brennan’s Snapchat account led police to identify further victims.

Brennan, of Estcourt Road in Attleborough in Norfolk, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent photographs of a child, two counts of sexual communication with a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

The offences occurred between 23 November 2021 and 19 February the following year.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register and given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Det Con Kat Baldwin said: "This case involved the predatory sexual behaviour of an adult over children.

"These offences can often leave a mark on their victim for the rest of their lives, so I am pleased to see this case has now come to a positive conclusion."

