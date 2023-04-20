Men smashed up a shop after being caught stealing a crate of beer.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attempted robbery at the Nisa Local store in Walton.

It happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday, 8 April.

A man wearing a balaclava entered the shop and picked up a crate of beer while another man held the door open for him.

The men were spotted and challenged by the shopkeepers who managed to wrestle the man with the beers to the floor, causing him to drop the crate.

The second man, who was holding the door, then smashed the shop windows with a hammer, allowing both men to escape.

Cambridgeshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them on 101.

