Concern is growing for a missing man who was last seen leaving hospital in the middle of the night nearly two weeks ago.

Police said their efforts to find James Maguire, 36, had so far had drawn a blank but that they wanted to find him because of his "state of mind the last he was seen".

They added there had been "no signs of life" from his mobile phone or bank account in the intervening, and that they now needed the public's help to find Mr Maguire.

He is described as white, medium build, 5’ 10”, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a grey jumper and brown trousers.

The last sighting of Mr Maguire was as he left Peterborough City Hospital in Bretton Gate just before 2am on Saturday, 8 April.

Insp Justin Howard said: “It is not unusual for James to have gone without speaking with people or being seen for a while, however, due to his state of mind the last time he was seen, along with no signs of life such as accessing his mobile phone or bank account, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We have been carrying out various inquiries during the time he has been missing but have now come to the point where we need the public’s help to hopefully provide us with some further leads which will help us find James alive and well.”

Anyone with information about Mr Maguire's whereabouts is asked to call police on 999.

