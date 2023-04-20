A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in the street.

Derrick Kinyua, 19, was stabbed in Hucklesby Way in Luton at about 8.20pm on Friday and died of his injuries in hospital.

Bedfordshire Police have charged Shakeel Morton, 19, of Upwell Road in Luton with murder.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and was remanded into custody until he appears at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

A second man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed. A third man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday, said police.

Mr Kinyua's family paid tribute to him calling him "dearly cherished".

They said: “Derrick was liked and loved by many friends, and dearly cherished by his family and all those around him.

“The news of his passing is painful. He will be very sorely missed. We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

