Police are searching for a potentially injured rider after a horse was seen running loose in Northamptonshire.

The brown or bay horse was seen off Pipewell Road in East Carlton, near Corby at about 10.40am on Thursday.

"Officers are searching for the horse and any possible rider," said Northamptonshire Police in a tweet.

They asked anyone with information to call 999, quoting incident number 173 of 20 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know