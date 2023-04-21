Police investigating the death of a man who was injured when three men knocked on his door claiming to be Border Agency officials have made an arrest.

Martin Truett, 63, was assaulted in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on the evening of Friday 25 November. He died in hospital 17 days later.

Police said he had answered the door to three men wearing black who claimed to be from the Border Agency.

A 49- year-old man from Northampton was arrested over Mr Truett's death. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Northamptonshire Police has not said what the man was arrested on suspicion of.

Officers investigating the incident would still like to speak to anyone with information about what happened last December.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

