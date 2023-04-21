Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 20 April 2023

Anglia Late Edition looks ahead to the local elections on May 4.

It is two weeks until the local elections, with 44 councils in the Anglia region being contested.

Most are currently run by the Conservatives, but in some cases with a slender majority. Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens are all hoping to make gains here.

There is potential for a lot to change and the results will be keenly watched in Westminster.

These local elections are also significant because it is the first time everyone voting in person will need to show I.D, such as a passport or driving licence.

The Government says it is to prevent electoral fraud, but critics argue it is unnecessary and will make it harder for some people to vote.

David Hughes has been looking at the political battleground in the East