Muslims across the region have been marking the end of Ramadan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

It comes after Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday night.

Mosques across the East of England have been hosting special Eid prayers.

It is the second and largest of the two Eids - which translates as feast or festival - that Muslims celebrate each year.

When exactly Eid is celebrated depends on the sighting of the next crescent moon as, traditionally, Eid prayers begin at sunset on the night the moon is first spotted.

It means that Muslims have to wait until the night before to find out the exact day celebrations can commence.

Worshippers at Cambridge Central Mosque send EidMubarak wishes

The Prime Minister also sent his best wishes for Eid al-Fitr, 2023.

In a statement Rishi Sunak said: "As Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to send my warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they mark Eid al Fitr.

"As families and friends come together to celebrate, I pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the country.

"Whether it be in business, sports, media, our public services, or of course our NHS and armed forces, British Muslims are helping to make the country the success it is."

