If you have been affected by any issues raised in our programmes, support is available.

You can contact the organisations listed below for help, support and information.

MENTAL HEALTH

CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat. It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP). Call 0800 585858 (daily, 5pm to midnight).

Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues. It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding. Call 0300 123 3393 or email info@mind.org.uk

Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline) or email jo@samaritans.org

YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals. It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need when they need it. Visit youngminds.org.uk

Shout is a 24/7 text service, free on all major mobile networks, for anyone struggling to cope and in need of immediate help. Text SHOUT to 85258.

SOS Silence of Suicide provides a listening service for children and adults who need emotional support, understanding, compassion & kindness. Phone 0300 102 0505

ONLINE ABUSE

The Cybersmile Foundation gives various techniques you can use to protect yourself from in-game abuse and have tips for dealing with abusive gamers. They also have a Global Support Service which provides trained support wherever you are.

Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) has resources on how to stay safe online, and keep children safe online.

Childline has specific advice for how to minimise the risks while playing with others through online games.

