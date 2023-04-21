This story has been updated after the missing man was found by police.

Police have found a missing man who was last seen leaving hospital in the middle of the night nearly two weeks ago.

Officers said their efforts to find the 36-year-old had drawn a blank for nearly 12 days but they were growing increasingly concerned for him.

There had been "no signs of life" from his mobile phone or bank account in the intervening time.

The last sighting was as he left Peterborough City Hospital in Bretton Gate just before 2am on Saturday, 8 April, but police said late on Thursday, 20 April, that he had been found.

Police thanked the public for their help in locating the man.

