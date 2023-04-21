Police have confirmed that a body found in a rural brook earlier this week was that of a missing man last seen nearly a month ago.

Jayran had been missing from his home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, since March 21.

His body was found in Silverstone Brook near the town at about 4pm on Tuesday after police were called by members of the public.

A missing person investigation began on 28 March and Jayran's jacket was found hanging on a gate on Northampton Road, near the bridge over the River Tove, on 1 April.

A three-day underwater search of the River Tove in the Watermeadows areas was carried out over the Easter weekend.

Divers starting the operation to search the river Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northamptonshire Police said J ayran’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Local neighbourhood sergeant, Greg Taylor, added: "Towcester is a close knit community and I know that local people are shocked and saddened by what has happened.

"My officers have spent a lot of time patrolling and conducting inquiries in the town over the past few weeks, and we very much appreciate how the local community has come together to support the investigation.

"Their assistance has been invaluable and I would like to thank them for their continued support."

Jayran's jacket was found on a gate on Northampton Road, Towcester, next to the Watermeadows. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

