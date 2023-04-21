Play Brightcove video

Police said the trio showed “unimaginable cruelty”.

Three men have been jailed for the “barbaric” kidnap and torture of a man who was held hostage, burnt, and cut with a machete after being accused of smashing someone’s car window.

Idnan Akbar, Safed Rafiq and Dawud Safeer held their victim against his will in a bedroom of a house in Luton for up to eight hours in November 2021.

During the terrifying ordeal the victim suffered what was described by police as “unimaginable cruelty”.

He was hit around the head multiple times with a baseball bat, punched, attacked with a hammer and had his nose and mouth blocked to stop him breathing.

Akbar was the first to attack the victim with a machete. The machete was then heated up and used to burn him.

“During this incident I honestly thought they were going to kill me and I didn’t think it was going to stop,” the victim told police.

An anonymous call to 999 tipped police off to the kidnap taking place in Ash Road.

Bedfordshire Police officers arrived at the address and found 13 men and two women inside the property – who were arrested for offences including kidnap.

There was also evidence of drug use as well as knives and machetes across the property.

Police found the victim in an upstairs bedroom where he told officers that he had been kidnapped.

Rafiq was arrested at the address. It was he who had initially approached the victim in the street earlier in the day and accused him of breaking one of the windows of Akbar’s Mercedes.

Akbar’s Mercedes which Rafiq accused the victim of damaging. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Rafiq then forced the victim to come with him to the Ash Road property.

Safeer was arrested by officers attempting to leave the scene soon after police arrived.

Akbar managed to flee the scene and then went on the run, but a machete recovered from the house which had the victim’s blood on it also had Akbar’s DNA on the handle.

He was arrested five months later by Bedfordshire Police officers.

Rafiq, 37, of Claremont Road, Luton, and Akbar, 32, of Blenheim Crescent, Luton, both pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Safeer, 25, of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Rafiq was jailed for 10 years and two months for false imprisonment. He will serve a sentence of five years and five months for GBH at the same time.

Akbar was handed a jail term of seven years and two months for false imprisonment, and a concurrent sentence of five years and five months for GBH.

Safeer was given a sentence of five years and 10 months for false imprisonment and 13 months for his lesser GBH offence, which will be served at the same time.

Det Con Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police said: “These three men have subjected the victim in this case to unimaginable cruelty.

“Their actions are vile, inhumane and barbaric. This is the most disturbing and grotesque incident I have ever come across as a police officer.

“Evil like this should be behind bars. I hope these significant sentences will bring some sense of justice for the victim and his loved ones.

“The details of this case will undoubtedly shock people, but fortunately this kind of barbarism is incredibly rare.

"I am also pleased to say the victim in this case is getting the physical and emotional support he needs to recover from something I am sure will stay with him for the rest of his life.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know