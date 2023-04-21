Play Brightcove video

Police are investigating an incident on a busy A-road where a driver was spotted illegally moving cones from a sectioned-off area to escape a traffic jam.

In a video which has since gone viral, the woman is seen trying to leave the traffic on the northbound carriageway of the A12 close to Marks Tey in Essex.

She can be seen getting out of her stationary car, before moving several traffic cones and attempting to cut through to the other carriageway. A road worker then intervenes, gesturing for her to reverse back into her original position in the traffic before he replaces the cones.

Essex Police said a crash had occurred further up the road causing the tailbacks during the incident on Tuesday at around 1.30pm.

The video, originally posted on Facebook, has since been shared on other video sites, with a TikTok version set to the Benny Hill soundtrack racking up more than two million views.

Adam Pipe, heads of roads policing for the force, said: “I appreciate that a video of this incident has been circulating on social media due to it being particularly shocking.

“Areas that are coned off are for the safety of all road users and the road workers.

"Anyone who disregards them is potentially putting themselves and others at risk.

“We are working with National Highways to investigate this report and continue to keep roads in Essex safe."

Simon Amor from National Highways said: "Traffic management measures are there for the safety of the public and our workers.

“Moving them and driving through marked off areas is an offence, a breach of the Highway Code, and highly irresponsible.

"Safety is an absolute priority for National Highways; we want everyone to get home safe and well, and that goes for our workers too."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know