Work to upgrade a busy seaside town bridge will resume next week, after it was put on hold when a contractor was injured.

The £7.5m project to upgrade Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is due to start again after a full safety review took place.

It follows an incident in November last year when a contractor sustained a minor injury as one of the hydraulic cylinders was lowered.

Ajith Nair from National Highways said: “The safety of those working for us will always be our priority, and it was important to understand the reasons that led to the incident ahead of any decision to resume.

“We understand the disruption to road users and appreciate how critical the tourist industry is in this part of the country, so the majority of our work will take place at night and outside of the main holiday periods.

“There is no ideal time in which to carry out this work, but what I can do is reassure those that regularly use the bridge that we have plans in place to complete this while causing the least amount of disruption.

“Anyone living and working locally knows the bridge is prone to emergency closures and, while we have always repaired these ongoing issues as quickly as possible, a long-term solution now needs to be put in place.

“Breydon Bridge is part of what makes Great Yarmouth great. Our work will safeguard the bridge’s future."

Throughout the duration of the work, small marine vessels will still be able to pass under the bridge using the side spans.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know