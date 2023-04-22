The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic after it was been closed in both directions while police dealt with an "ongoing incident."

The bridge near Ipswich carries the main A14 road and drivers had being urged to find alternative routes as traffic built up.

The closure affected the road from junction 56 on the A137 (Wherstead Interchange) to junction 57 on the A1189 Nacton Road (Nacton Interchange).

