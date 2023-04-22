Fire crews came to the rescue after an elderly horse fell over in a barn.

The 35-year-old horse was unable to get back on his feet, so animal rescue experts were called to the barn in Langdon Hills near Basildon.

Essex Fire said the animal rescue unit from Chelmsford were helped out by a crew from Orsett.

They used straps attached to a telehandler to gently hoist the horse back onto his hooves while a vet kept watch in an operation lasting nearly two hours.

A 35-year-old horse is the equivalent of a 95-year-old human.

Crews used a lifting machine to gently set the horse back on his hooves Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

