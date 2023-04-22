A Jaguar hit speeds of up to 100mph and damaged a number of police cars as officers tried to bring it to a halt during a chase along major roads.

Police said they tried to stop a black Jaguar after it was spotted being driven erratically on the A127 towards Southend just after 4am this morning.

The car had collided with the central reservation before heading into the city on Victoria Avenue.

When officers initially tried to stop the car it collided with their vehicle, smashing a window.

Soon after, the Jaguar was driven through a red light in Queensway where it came close to pedestrians.

Officers tracked the car to a car park off Coleman Street but when they approached it was driven at their patrol vehicle.

It then headed towards London and on to the M25 as officers worked with colleagues in the Met Police to track it.

Working closely with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service, officers were able to remain close to the vehicle as it continued to attempt to evade police.

Police said when it was safe to do so and there was no risk to other drivers, officers brought the Jaguar to stop near Brentwood.

Police said by this time the Jaguar was missing its front driver side tyre while the front passenger wheel had come off.

A 45-year-old man from Romford was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath test.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Det Supt Gary Biddle, of Essex Police, said: “The overriding concern throughout this incident was the safety of the public – and indeed those inside the vehicle.

“Officers showed both tenacity and bravery throughout and I would also like to pass on my thanks to the Metropolitan Police Service for their assistance as the vehicle entered the M25.

“It was only through working really closely with them during what was a really dynamic situation that we were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Thankfully, this incident ended without serious injury – but it could very easily have been different were it not to for the actions of our officers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know