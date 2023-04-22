A drink and drug driver in a suspected stolen car who fled police was only stopped when officers used their own car to bring the chase to an end.

Officers from the road crime team in Essex set off in pursuit after the Hyundai sped off when they tried to pull it over in Harlow.

Police said they initially wanted to stop the car because they it showed up as being un-insured.

A chase around Harlow followed and the Hyundai was only stopped when officers crashed their own car into it.

A spokesman said officers took the action to protect other road users.

Essex Roads Police tweeted: "A pursuit ensued around Harlow which was eventually brought to a conclusion by tactical contact, due to the risk posed to the public.

"Both driver and passenger arrested on suspicion of a multitude of offences, driver failed roadside alcohol and drugs test, vehicle had been taken without owners consent."

