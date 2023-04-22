Two men have been jailed for a violent attack on a teenager in a barber shop that left the victim with serious injuries.

Hasan Nisar, 22, and Amaan Khan, 18, were part of a group that approached the 15-year-old boy inside the shop in Selbourne Road, Luton, last February.

The boy was asked if he knew someone and when he said he didn't, he was put in a headlock and stabbed numerous times.

Police arrested five people but later released three of them.

Following a trial at Luton Crown Court, they were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Nisar, of Farley Meadows in Luton, has been jailed for 10 years.

Khan, of Larkspur Gardens and who was under 18 at the time of the attack, has been jailed for seven years.

DC Sarah Warren, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “These two young men will now spend the next few years in prison for this brutal attack that took place on a busy Saturday afternoon when lots of people were around to witness such an appalling act of violence.

“This attack has left the victim with serious injuries he will have to contend with for the rest of his life, while this week we have seen another teenager lose his life at the hands of knife crime."

She said knife crime is falling in Bedfordshire, but that "there are still too many people who have bought into this perverse and damaging culture where carrying and using knives is acceptable".

She urged people to report anyone with a knife.

She said: "It won’t protect them, and the harsh truth is that are far more likely to become a victim themselves.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know