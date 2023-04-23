Police are asking for help to find an elderly bus passenger who has been missing from home for five days.

Michael Buck, 75, was last seen on Monday 17 April and was reported missing to police on Friday.

Extensive inquiries have failed to find him and now police are asking the public for help.

They say he has short, white hair and is likely to be wearing a grey jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Mr Buck uses the bus to travel into Harlow town centre.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know