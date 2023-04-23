A fire in a dishwasher has left a family of four homeless and mourning their pets who died in the blaze.

Fire crews said they were unable to save two cats and a dog who were in the house in Saffron Walden.

They gave the animals oxygen but all three died at the scene. No people were hurt in the fire.

Essex firefighters said the house in Ozier Court was full of smoke from the fire in the kitchen when they arrived at 3pm.

The crews from Saffron Walden and Thaxted were able to put the fire out in 45 minutes but the house has been left badly damaged and smoke stained throughout.

The kitchen has been left badly damaged by the blaze, which killed three pets Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station

It is thought an electrical fire in the dishwasher started the blaze which has prompted a warning from the fire service.

Watch Manager Paul Curtis, from Saffron Walden Fire Station, said: “Electrical faults in appliances are surprisingly common. So our top advice would be to make sure you’re home and awake when things like dishwashers and washing machines are running.

“We’d also urge everybody to make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home to alert you to a fire. Test your smoke alarms at least once a month."

“We’d also like to highlight the importance of keeping your doors closed if you can. Closing doors can prevent lots of smoke spreading throughout the house and by closing doors, you can help prevent fires spreading.”

Smoke has left the house blackened throughout Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station

