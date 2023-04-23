A football fan was arrested mid-game for appearing to spit at an opposition player during a crucial top-of-the-table clash.

The incident happened as the Ipswich Town players celebrated their opening goal in the 17th minute of their match at League One promotion rivals Peterborough United.

Video footage circulated on social media appeared to show a Posh supporter getting up from his seat and then spitting in the direction of goalscorer Wes Burns who had cupped his hands to his ears in front of the Main Stand at London Road.

In a statement released on Twitter, Peterborough United confirmed that the fan was promptly arrested by police.

Ipswich Town won the game 3-0 to keep up their remarkable run of form. Credit: PA

“The football club can confirm that a gentleman was arrested by police following an incident after the first goal scored by Ipswich Town," the statement read.

“There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it.”

Supporters from both clubs took to social media to applaud Posh and the police for taking swift action, with one saying: "Well done all, kudos for calling it so quickly and not hiding."

The match itself finished in a comfortable 3-0 victory for high-flying Ipswich who remain second in League One with three games remaining.

Kieran McKenna's side are on a remarkable run of 11 wins from their last 12 matches, scoring 34 goals and conceding just two in that time.

